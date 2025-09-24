Sponsored Content
Focus on Babler's New York Trip: Restitution and Controversy over Costs
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: September 24, 2025; 23:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Culture Andreas Babler (SPÖ) has completed a mission in New York to restitute musical manuscripts by the Viennese composer Walter Benedikt (1896–1948). In a formal ceremony, the sheet music that Benedikt had to leave behind in 1938 when he fled from the Nazis was handed over to his legal successors.
Vice Chancellor and Minister of Culture Andreas Babler (SPÖ) has been heavily criticized for his trip to New York City. / Picture: © Flickr / PES / Party of European Socialists (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
Babler emphasized the symbolic significance of this gesture, as reported by "DerStandard, “Suffering, persecution, and despair can never be made right. The return of these few musical manuscripts that still exist today is intended to…
