80th Anniversary of the UN: Diplomatic Week in New York with Austria's President

The focus is on the organization's 80th anniversary, an urgent need for reform, and global crises, above all the war in Ukraine and the Middle East conflict. The United Nations is under considerable pressure, particularly due to financial constraints and a critical stance from the US under the presidency of Donald Trump.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has launched the “UN80 Initiative” to make the organization fit for the future. It aims to make the UN more efficient, agile, and resilient, enabling it to better address today's global challenges. Building on previous reforms, the initiative focuses on cost efficiency, optimized mandate implementation, and structural adjustments. Guterres warns that global cooperation is a must in the face of wars, climate change, and inequality. The official opening of the general debate on Tuesday will be led by Guterres, the new President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Austria at the 80th UN General Assembly

With these global and regional issues in mind, the Austrian delegation, consisting of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, actively participated in high-level talks and events to represent Austria's position and advocate for multilateral solutions.

During these engagements amid global crises, Federal President Van der Bellen emphasized the indispensable role of the United Nations: “The United Nations is more important than ever in times of upheaval – it is the linchpin of compromise.” This 80th anniversary marked not only the founding of the UN, but also the 70th anniversary of Austria's UN membership. Van der Bellen held numerous bilateral talks, including with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Jordan's King Abdullah II, and Kenyan President William Ruto, to discuss current geopolitical issues and consolidate Austria's position. The talks with Jordan and Kenya underscore Austria's desire to remain in close contact with countries in crisis regions or potential economic partners.

Middle East conflict and the recognition of Palestine

Turning to the Middle East, a central and highly controversial issue is the recognition of a Palestinian state, as reported by ORF. Following the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal, France is also considering this step. French President Emmanuel Macron wants to promote “a just and lasting peace in the Middle East,” while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemns this as a “reward for terror.” Germany and Austria are taking a more cautious stance on this issue: both countries emphasize that recognition should only come at the end of a negotiation process that leads to a two-state solution. Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger currently sees no benefit in recognition.

Austria's candidacy for the Security Council

A key issue for the Austrian delegation was the bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term. Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger emphasized the importance of this candidacy: “It is particularly important for countries the size of Austria that the strength of the law, and not the law of the strongest, prevails at the international level.” The candidacy is intended not only to strengthen Austria's international role, but also to link the UN location in Vienna with real economic benefits for the population.

