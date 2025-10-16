First Verdict in the Signa Complex Case: Two Years Imprisonment for René Benko

In 2016, Benko purchased the Schlosshotel Igls estate for €9.25 million, demolished the original hotel, and built a Southern-style villa for his family as their primary residence. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / TheTokl / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en)

The guilty verdict by a jury court presided over by Judge Andrea Wegscheider concerns a donation of €300,000 to Benko's mother. The court found that it was proven that Benko intentionally sought to reduce the insolvency estate through the transfer, despite his own insolvency being already foreseeable. Judge Wegscheider explained that an attempt had been made to “give the money a…