First Verdict in the Signa Complex Case: Two Years Imprisonment for René Benko
The founder of the insolvent real estate empire, René Benko (48), was sentenced to two years' imprisonment for fraudulent bankruptcy at the Innsbruck Regional Court. The time he has spent in custody since January will be counted towards his sentence. The verdict is not yet final.
In 2016, Benko purchased the Schlosshotel Igls estate for €9.25 million, demolished the original hotel, and built a Southern-style villa for his family as their primary residence. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / TheTokl / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en)
The guilty verdict by a jury court presided over by Judge Andrea Wegscheider concerns a donation of €300,000 to Benko's mother. The court found that it was proven that Benko intentionally sought to reduce the insolvency estate through the transfer, despite his own insolvency being already foreseeable. Judge Wegscheider explained that an attempt had been made to “give the money a…
