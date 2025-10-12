Trial to Begin in René Benko Case Involving Non-Transparent Cash Flows and €30 Billion in Claims

The public prosecutor's office accuses René Benko of having prevented or reduced the satisfaction of creditors' claims in the context of his insolvency as a sole trader by allegedly setting aside assets. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Priwo

The trial, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, October 14 and 15, revolves around allegations of fraudulent bankruptcy. The Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) estimates the damage in this case at €660,000. Among other things, it concerns alleged advance payments for a rented villa and a transfer of €300,000 back shortly before insolvency. Benko,…