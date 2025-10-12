Sponsored Content
Trial to Begin in René Benko Case Involving Non-Transparent Cash Flows and €30 Billion in Claims
Just under two years after the spectacular collapse of the Signa empire founded by René Benko, the 48-year-old investor is facing a turning point: the first criminal trial begins next Tuesday at the Innsbruck Regional Court. While the judiciary accuses him of concealing assets from creditors, the investigating authorities still consider the “big picture” of cash flows in the opaque Signa structure to be open.
The public prosecutor's office accuses René Benko of having prevented or reduced the satisfaction of creditors' claims in the context of his insolvency as a sole trader by allegedly setting aside assets. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Priwo
The trial, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, October 14 and 15, revolves around allegations of fraudulent bankruptcy. The Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) estimates the damage in this case at €660,000. Among other things, it concerns alleged advance payments for a rented villa and a transfer of €300,000 back shortly before insolvency. Benko,…
