Record Claims Amounting to Billions Against Signa Founder René Benko

Even in his insolvency as an entrepreneur, the founder of the Signa Group, Rene Benko, notorious for his extravagant lifestyle, is facing record claims.

According to the creditor protection association Creditreform, creditors have filed claims totaling €2.7 billion. This was also reported by ORF in its Ö1 evening news program and by creditor protection expert Gerhard Weinhofer. Benko himself claims to have only €300,000 in personal assets.

This makes it the largest insolvency proceeding involving an individual in Austrian economic history. So far, claims amounting to €47 million have been recognized, but the majority of the amounts filed are still being reviewed and are disputed. The range of creditors is enormous: the highest claims come from Abu Dhabi, but the tax office is also among them with €8 million, the health insurance fund with €31,000, and even a regional tourism association with €1,000.

The enormous claims reflect the far-reaching connections of the former real estate mogul. In particular, investors and banks that had invested in the Signa Group are now demanding their money back from Benko personally.

Such high amounts in personal insolvency proceedings are unprecedented. How the insolvency administrator will divide the remaining assets of 300,000 euros in relation to the billions in claims is one of the central questions of the proceedings. The high amounts illustrate the immense significance of the Signa collapse, which is now also catching up with René Benko personally in record numbers.