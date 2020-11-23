First Austrian Swedish Innovation Exchange Day
The Austrian and Swedish government have decided to hold their first ever Austrian Swedish Innovation Exchange Day, which will try to kick-off a lasting bilateral relationship with regard to innovation, business and industry. The event will be attended by Austrian and Swedish politicians as well as representatives of the economic sector.
Sweden and Austria will host a joint event to share innovations among each other.
The first ever Austrian Swedish Innovation Exchange Day will be taking place on November 24 and should only serve as a kick-off event for a lasting and productive cooperation between the two countries.
The Exchange Day will be opened by the Swedish Ambassador to Austria, Mikaela Kumlin Granit, by the Austrian Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs, Margarete Schramböck, and Swedish Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation, Ibrahim Baylan.
Later in the day, the event will a panel between Harald Mahrer, President of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) and Swedish industrialist Marcus Wallenberg.
Sweden and Austria will provide further information and opportunities for startups and corporations during the day.
The event will be host to a number of governmental and corporate stakeholders, as well as representatives from the startup world.
The exchange will try to play a role in leveraging innovation and technology leadership on a European level.
Moreover, both countries are hoping to improve their bilateral economic relationship with regard to innovation, business and industry.
The event can be followed live on the Facebook page of the Swedish representation in Austria.