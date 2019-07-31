Sponsored
Article Tools
Film Festival at Vienna's Town Hall Square 2019
Published: July 31, 2019; 15:51 · (Vindobona)
The Film Festival at Vienna's Rathausplatz is an open-air event taking place on the square in front of the Vienna City Hall. During the summer months, it shows film recordings of classical music concerts, operas, operettas, ballet, musicals and jazz.
The programme at Vienna's Rathausplatz includes film recordings of concerts of classical music, operas and operettas, but also of ballets, musicals and jazz. / Picture: © stadt wien marketing gmbH / Film Festival auf dem Wiener RathausplatzThis article includes a total of 523 words.
The Film Festival at Vienna's Rathausplatz is a free open-air event that has taken place on the square in front of the Vienna City Hall since 1991 during the months of July and August.
The programme includes film recordings of concerts of classical music, operas and operettas, but also of ballets, musicals and jazz.
As part of the partially parallel Jazz Fest Wien…
Fast News Search