Film Festival at Vienna's Town Hall Square 2019

The programme at Vienna's Rathausplatz includes film recordings of concerts of classical music, operas and operettas, but also of ballets, musicals and jazz.

The Film Festival at Vienna's Rathausplatz is a free open-air event that has taken place on the square in front of the Vienna City Hall since 1991 during the months of July and August.

As part of the partially parallel Jazz Fest Wien…