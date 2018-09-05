Record Season for 2018 Film Festival at Vienna’s Rathausplatz: Cultural delights for your eyes and ears / Picture: © Stadt Wien Marketing GmbH / Johannes Wiedl

A summer one could only dream of and an unbeatable Film Festival – 980,000 visitors from Austria and abroad couldn’t resist this year’s programme of class musical productions, excellent food and an unparalleled atmosphere.

The enduring popularity of this traditional city event is confirmation of its success, and demonstrates that appealing and easily accessible public events with the right concept can still continue to mobilise and inspire large numbers of people after almost three decades.

When the summer holidays are drawing to a close and cooler evenings herald the onset of autumn, it is also time for the Film Festival to take stock.

And the results speak for themselves. For 65 days, Vienna’s Rathausplatz was a stage for brilliant musical performances and a hip meeting point for relaxing and indulging. Once again, the popular summer event fully delivered on its mission to offer simple and free access to top-class culture.

Among the abundance of film productions in the genres of opera, operetta, classical concert, ballet as well as contemporary dance, pop and jazz, there was something on offer to satisfy all musical preferences and tastes.

The 28th Film Festival was opened on June 30th with Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Bohème”, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. Sternstunden der Musik showcased the classical genre with Bernstein’s “Young People's Concerts: Forever Beethoven” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9” with the famous “Ode to Joy”. In addition, star pianists Daniil Trifonov and Glenn Gould as well as the magnificent opera vocalists Elina Garanca and Anna Netrebko created a unique atmosphere of musical enjoyment.

Pop fans’ tastes were fully catered to with Norah Jones, Alicia Keys, Die Fantastischen Vier and Jamiroquai.

The anniversary of Falco’s death was marked for the 20th time this year, and a homage to him ensured another highlight at the Film Festival.

The state-of-the-art technical equipment with a 300m2 screen and excellent sound system for top acoustic quality further guaranteed an extraordinary musical experience at the Rathausplatz.

Fantastic success for Children’s Opera Festival and programme of activities

A special Children’s Opera Festival took place for the first time this year, and was very well received by young classical music fans. Every Friday afternoon, hundreds of inquisitive children gathered at the Rathauspark to playfully immerse themselves in opera in an informal setting – whether in the seating areas on offer or just with a blanket on the lawn. The young spectators paid close attention to the love story of Pamina and Tamino from The Magic Flute, laughed at the gags of Papageno and attentively followed the adventures of Antonia and the little devil from the pop opera of the same name. In total, there were nine age-appropriate opera performances on the programme and each of them registered at least 200 excited children with accompanying adults.

Many of them took the opportunity to let off steam before the musical adventure with the sporting activities programme. From 2pm until 5pm at the Rathauspark, CLUB WIEN and the initiative “Bewegung findet Stadt” offered a wide range of activities including a football goal-shooting wall, capoeira, yoga, taekwondo and chess, and ensured that the young attendees thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Food and side events to suit every taste

Needless to say, the Film Festival also offered the opportunity to indulge in delicacies from around the world again this year. Managed by the international company DO & CO, 26 gastronomy experts prepared high-quality culinary delicacies every day between 11am and midnight. The top gourmet offering at Rathausplatz created the perfect setting for the popular side events, such as the Afterwork Happy Hour with DJane Collette on Thursday, Artists’ Saturdays at the Rathauspark and the Jazz Brunch on Sundays.