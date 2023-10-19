Explore a World of Opportunities at Diplomatische Akademie Wien's Open House 2023

The Diplomatic Academy of Vienna encourages interested students to visit and find out more about our academic programs, student life, campus, career services, language training, application procedures, scholarship opportunities, and much more. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor [Public Domain]

The Open House event promises to be an enriching experience for students seeking academic and career opportunities in international studies. At the beginning of the academic year 2023-24, the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna (DA) is seeking excellent graduate students for its prestigious academic programs.

1. International Studies (MAIS) Dive into the world of international relations, political science, economics, history, and sustainable development.

2. Digital International Affairs (MSc): Embrace the digital age with a program designed to navigate the complexities of modern diplomacy and international relations.

3. Environmental Technology and International Affairs (MSc) Explore the intersection of environmental challenges and international affairs, addressing critical issues facing our planet.

Connect with Faculty, Students, and Alumni

The DA's annual Open House is a unique opportunity for students interested in careers in international relations, political science, economics, history, sustainable development, and (digital) diplomacy to engage with the faculty, students, and alumni of the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.

The event highlights for the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna's Open House 2023 program:

- Welcome by Ambassador Emil Brix: Gain insights from the Director of the DA and learn about the institution's commitment to academic excellence.

- Study Program Overview: Professor Markus Kornprobst, the Dean, will provide an overview of the academic programs offered.

- Alumni Testimonial: Listen to the experiences of alumni like Oliver Authried and discover the impact of a DA education on their careers.

- Information Market: Explore a wealth of information about academic programs, student life, campus facilities, career services, language training, application procedures, scholarship opportunities, and more.

- Campus Tours: Guided by students, these tours offer a chance to explore the beautiful DA campus.

- Mini Lectures: Professor Markus Kornprobst will deliver insightful mini-lectures, providing a taste of the academic experience.

- Informal Exchange: The event concludes with an opportunity for informal networking and further discussions.

These highlights promise an enriching and informative event for individuals interested in pursuing graduate studies in international studies, digital international affairs, or environmental technology and international affairs. It's an excellent opportunity to explore the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna and the opportunities it offers in the fields of international relations, political science, economics, history, sustainable development, and diplomacy. To register and find more details about the event, please click here!

The Diplomatic Academy of Vienna looks forward to welcoming prospective students and anyone interested in a future shaped by international affairs and diplomacy. Join the Event on November 15th and explore the endless possibilities that await you! Located at Favoritenstrasse 15a, 1040 Vienna, the event will run from 16:00 to 18:00 CET.