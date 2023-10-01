Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal: The New World Special Representative of the Austrian Chancellor

Launsky-Tieffenthal now works on behalf of the Chancellor of the Republic of Austria. / Picture: © OSCE / Micky Kroell

Launsky-Tieffenthal, an experienced diplomat who began his career in the Federal Chancellery, worked as a government spokesman under the Turkish-Blue government (2017-2019). He also gained valuable experience at the UN in New York, where he served as Under-Secretary-General and Head of Communications between 2012 and 2015.

The central vision of the World Special Representative will be to strengthen partnerships in infrastructure, digitalization, energy, and environmental and climate technologies. Special attention will be paid to stability, peace, and security in Africa. This new orientation is supported by Chancellor Nehammer, who emphasizes that Africa is an important partner for Austria as a "continent of the future."

Launsky-Tieffenthal's appointment coincides with the visit of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo to Vienna, Vindobona.org reported. During that visit, an intergovernmental agreement was signed on military cooperation between Austria and Ghana, particularly in the area of combating human smuggling and terrorism. This shows how Austria wants to further expand its partnerships with African countries.

Launsky-Tieffenthal will also play a crucial role in the development of the Austrian government's "Africa Strategy." With his experience and expertise, he is ideally positioned to fill this role effectively.

A successor for Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal decided

In another important personnel decision, the Foreign Ministry has appointed Ambassador Nikolaus Marschik as the new Secretary General. Marschik takes over the position from Launsky-Tieffenthal, who has retired. Marschik, who previously headed Austria's Permanent Representation to the European Union in Brussels, also brings impressive experience to his new role.

