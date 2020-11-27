Eurostat: Austria Is Second in EU With Research Expenditures

In its recent publication, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, put Austria on second place for research expenditure relative to GDP. Austria has invested 3.19 percent of its gross domestic product in R&D, which is only surpassed by Sweden with 3.39 percent of the country's GDP.

The Eurostat office in Luxembourg has ranked Austria on second place with regard to research expenditure. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / giggel / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)

Expenditure on research and development (R&D) in Austria reached 3.19% of GDP in the previous year - putting the country in second place in the EU.

Only Sweden recorded a higher R&D intensity with 3.39% of GDP. …

