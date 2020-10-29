Times Higher Education Ranking: 10 Austrian Universities Among Top 300

More+Work & Careers ♦ Published: October 29, 2020; 22:25 ♦ (Vindobona)

Ten Austrian universities have made it into the Top 300 of the Times Higher Education Subject Ranking 2021. Federal Minister of Education and Science, Heinz Faßmann, is particularly impressed by the 34th place of the Arts & Humanities Department of the University of Vienna.

Federal Minister for Education and Science Faßmann congratulates the universities that are listed in the Top 300 of the newly issued Times Higher Education Subject Ranking. / Picture: © ÖVP

Federal Minister of Edcuation and Science, Heinz Faßmann, congratulates the ten universities that have been ranked among the best 300 universities in the world.

"In seven of the eleven subject groups, our domestic universities made it into the top 100 in the Times Higher Education (THE) Subject Ranking 2021. The University of Vienna can boast …

