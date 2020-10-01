Sponsored Content
European Commission Publishes First Report on Rule of Law
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
The European Commission has published its first report on the rule of law among member countries. Although the European Union requires high standards, there are still some procedures that need revision in order to assure independency and proper democratic systems. Even Austria has some catching up to do.
The European Commission has issued its first-ever Rule of Law report. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / EmDee / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
Many EU member states meet high standards in the area of the rule of law, but there are still major challenges in this area in individual member states.
This is shown by the first EU-wide report on the rule of law published today by the European Commission, which examines positive and negative developments …
