EU Foreign Affairs Council: Schallenberg Addresses Ukraine and Global Challenges

On February 24, 2025, Austrian Chancellor and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg participated in the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels alongside his European counterparts. The meeting began with a moment of silence to mark the third anniversary of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During the session, Schallenberg reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to Ukraine, emphasizing the bloc’s continued support in response to Russia’s actions. He announced the adoption of the EU’s 16th sanctions package against Russia, underlining the necessity of maintaining pressure while working towards a sustainable and just peace. Schallenberg stressed that any resolution must not be imposed but rather include Ukraine as a key negotiating party.

Beyond Ukraine, the discussions also addressed key international developments. The situation in the Middle East was a focal point, with Schallenberg expressing relief over the release of Austrian-Israeli citizen Tal Shoham after 505 days in captivity by Hamas. However, he noted that many hostages remain detained, underscoring the need for the full implementation of a ceasefire and hostage agreement.

The EU also reviewed its stance on Syria, leading to a partial suspension of certain sanctions, particularly in the energy and financial sectors. The objective of this policy shift is to facilitate economic recovery, reconstruction, and political transition in Syria while ensuring stability for its population. Additionally, the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was discussed, with EU ministers calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further humanitarian deterioration.

The meeting in Brussels highlighted the EU’s ongoing commitment to addressing major global challenges through diplomatic engagement, sanctions, and humanitarian efforts. As conflicts continue to impact regions worldwide, EU leaders reiterated their stance on fostering stability, security, and cooperative international relations.

Foreign Ministry