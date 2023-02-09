Embassy of Iran Organized a Reception for the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran
On the occasion of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Abbas Bagherpour Ardekani, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Austria and Slovakia, together with H.E. Mohsen Naziri Asl, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, hosted a reception at the Ambassador's Residence in Vienna.
The Islamic Republic of Iran celebrates 44 years of its revolution and thus its national holiday. A reception was held at the residence of Ambassador Abbas Bagherpour Ardekani for the Iranian National Day.
مراسم باشکوه روز ملی کشورمان و گرامیداشت چهلوچهارمین سالگرد پیروزی انقلاب اسلامی با حضور جمع کثیری از سفرا و دیپلماتهای کشورهای مختلف، مدیران سازمانهای بینالمللی، شخصیت های سیاسی، اقتصادی و فرهنگی اتریش و اسلواکی و شماری از ایرانیان فرهیخته در وین برگزار شد.#IR44#Iran44 pic.twitter.com/pQ9pADjDFh— IRAN Embassy in Austria (@IraninAustria) February 9, 2023
The invitation of the Iranian Embassy in Vienna was accepted by a large number of ambassadors and diplomats from different countries, directors of international organizations, political, economic and cultural figures from Austria and Slovakia and several Iranians from the Diaspora community in Vienna. Among them was the Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky.
Botschafter Russlands in Österreich Dmitrij Ljubinskij:— RusBotschaft Wien (@RusBotWien) February 9, 2023
Herzlichen Glückwunsch zum Nationalfeiertag und die besten Wünsche an den Kollegen Abbas Bagherpour Ardekani, Botschafter der Islamischen Republik Iran in Wien! pic.twitter.com/u3rAIxNQrN
The official part was followed by a reception where specialties from faraway Iran were served.
Islamic Revolution and National Holiday of Iran
The national holiday of Iran is February 11 and marks the victory of the Islamic Revolution.
The revolution, which is also referred to as the "Iranian Revolution," was a multi-faceted movement that led to the 1979 ouster of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and the end of the monarchy in Iran.
It is also called Revolution 57, after the revolutionary year 1357 in the Iranian calendar. The symbolic figure and later revolutionary leader was Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who, from 1979 onward, asserted his state concept of the rule of the clergy (Welāyat-e Faqih, "governorship of the jurist") against other revolutionary and secular groups and became the new head of state.