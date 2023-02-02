Australian Embassy in Vienna Celebrated its National Holiday "Australia Day"
Every year, Australia Day celebrates contemporary Australia and acknowledges the country's history while reflecting on what it means to be Australian. This year, the Australian Embassy in Vienna was able to celebrate their nation's national day without corona restrictions and in person.
Finally, the pandemic does not limit the opportunities to connect in person. Therefore the Australian Embassy organized a celebration for its national holiday. This year's Australia Day featured "friends from multilateral institutions and Missions in Vienna" to mark this holiday, share stories and celebrate the Australian spirit.
During the event we were proud to showcase the work of Aboriginal painters from Arnhem Land, in Australia’s north, through an exhibition of @nma's ‘Old Masters: Australia’s Great Bark Artists’.— Richard Sadleir (@AusAmbVIE) February 2, 2023
To learn more about this exhibition, visit https://t.co/XJgqmgxZGc.
Australia Day is an opportunity to reflect, respect and celebrate with all Australians. Therefore, all Australians in the region, as well as all friends of Australia, are wished a happy Australia Day by Australian Ambassador Richard Sadleir.
The date of Australia Day has long been difficult for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. As a result, the Australian Embassy aspires to an Australia Day that acknowledges and celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander contributions to the Australian nation.
Through an exhibition of 'Old Masters: Australia's Great Bark Artists', the embassy showcased the works of Aboriginal painters from Arnhem Land, in Australia's north. This exhibition showcases works that carry one of the oldest traditions into modern times.