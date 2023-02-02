Australian Embassy in Vienna Celebrated its National Holiday "Australia Day"

More+Events ♦ Published: 19 minutes ago; 20:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

Every year, Australia Day celebrates contemporary Australia and acknowledges the country's history while reflecting on what it means to be Australian. This year, the Australian Embassy in Vienna was able to celebrate their nation's national day without corona restrictions and in person.

The Embassy of Australia in Vienna celebrated Australia Day and invited all Australians and friends of Australia. / Picture: © Australian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Finally, the pandemic does not limit the opportunities to connect in person. Therefore the Australian Embassy organized a celebration for its national holiday. This year's Australia Day featured "friends from multilateral institutions and Missions in Vienna" to mark this holiday, share stories and celebrate the Australian spirit.

Australia Day is an opportunity to reflect, respect and celebrate with all Australians. Therefore, all Australians in the region, as well as all friends of Australia, are wished a happy Australia Day by Australian Ambassador Richard Sadleir.

The date of Australia Day has long been difficult for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. As a result, the Australian Embassy aspires to an Australia Day that acknowledges and celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander contributions to the Australian nation.

Through an exhibition of 'Old Masters: Australia's Great Bark Artists', the embassy showcased the works of Aboriginal painters from Arnhem Land, in Australia's north. This exhibition showcases works that carry one of the oldest traditions into modern times.

Australia

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Japanese-OSCE Cooperation Celebrates 30 Years (July 24, 2022)
OSCE Strengthens Cooperation Between Europe and Asia (June 16, 2022)
Australia and Austria for Strong Multilateralism and Foreign Trade (December 13, 2021)
Read More
Richard Sadleir, Australian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Vienna, Australian Embassy Austria, Australia Day, Australia
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter