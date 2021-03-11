Sponsored Content
Edtstadler: Eurobarometer Confirms Need to "Actively Engage" EU Population
The EU Conference on the Future of Europe will be starting on May 9. The EU Council, European Parliament and European Commission have now signed a joint declaration, which sets the path for a series of citizen-led debates. Austria's Minister for European Affairs Edtstadler welcomes the step and sees it as a necessity to listen to the European population.
Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler demands to "actively engage the people" in the EU Conference on the Future of Europe. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
The joint declaration of the three EU institutions, namely the European Parliament, the European Commission and the EU Council, has been signed at the start of the EU Future Conference, which sets the stage for a series of citizen-led debates and a digital platform through which European citizens can actively engage in discussion dealing with the future of the EU.
"We must now learn the lessons of the crisis and actively engage the people. The EU is not in Strasbourg or Brussels, but starts with the people in the regions and communities. The Future Conference should create a public discussion forum and …
