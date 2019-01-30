Economic Relations Between France and Austria on the Rise. / Picture: © French and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Economic situation

France, the sixth-largest economy in the world, is well on the way to implementing the ambitious reform agenda of President Emmanuel Macron following last year's brilliant World Cup success.

Despite a certain level of resistance from some sections of the population (Le mouvement des Gilets jaunes), the associated drop in poll ratings and massive criticism from the - albeit weak - political opposition, the Macron government is well on the way to repositioning the "Grande Nation".

His political movement, LRM - La République en marche, can also count on the support of the centrist party MoDem - Mouvement démocrate by Francois Bayrou in the Assemblée Nationale with 413 of the 577 seats, as well as on 35 votes of the constructive group of the UDI - Union des democrates et independants.

At present, nothing stands in the way of weighty and relatively rapid progress with the necessary structural changes, while at the same time maintaining a stable political landscape.

The absence of a genuine and credible opposition party in the current restructuring process strengthens the government and facilitates reconstruction.

Notable developments

Tax cuts to be expected, e.g. the reduction of corporate income tax for SMEs (up to a maximum of EUR 75,000.00 profit) from currently 33.3% to 25% by 2022 and job creation measures will also have a positive impact on consumer behaviour.

The effective corporate income tax rate of just under 20% is below the EU average and the VAT rate of 20% is also lower for a majority of products.

The income tax rate is around 45%. At the end of 2018, the housing tax for almost 70% of French households and the tax on large assets are also to fall, and from 2019 the withholding tax according to the Anglo-Saxon PAYE (pay-as-you-earn) system is to be introduced.

Economic relations with Austria

With a bilateral trade volume (excluding service exports) of around EUR 11 bn in 2017, France is Austria's fourth most important export market worldwide and the third most important in the EU after Germany and Italy.

At almost EUR 3.1 bn, the trade surplus in the trade balance with France is the second highest in the world after the USA.

In 2017, France was a disproportionately high destination for Austrian products, with an increase of 32.3%, i.e. EUR 7.05 billion, in Austrian exports.

The Foreign Trade Centre of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce in Paris has summarised the most important information on the French economy.

Detailed information about the economic situation and the economic development can be found in the full version of their economic report from France under the following link: https://www.wko.at/service/aussenwirtschaft/frankreich-monaco-wirtschaftsbericht.pdf