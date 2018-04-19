Sponsored
Tourism: Vienna Achieves New Record Number of Overnight Stays
Published: April 19, 2018; 18:15 · (Vindobona)
Vienna recorded a new tourist record in March with an increase of 8.5% compared to the previous year. The number of guest overnight stays rose to 1,169,000. Most of the tourists came from Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the UK and Switzerland.
This brings the first quarter of 2018 to 2,903,000 overnight stays, an increase of 7.5 percent over the same period last year.
This brings the first quarter of 2018 to 2,903,000 overnight stays, an increase of 7.5 percent over the same period last year.
Seven of Vienna's ten strongest source markets to date recorded increases in March, with double-digit percentage growth from Germany, Italy, Russia and Spain and single-digit growth from Austria, the UK and Switzerland. The USA, France and China were down…
