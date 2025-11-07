DSN Uncovers Hamas Weapons Cache in Vienna

The arrest took place as part of internationally coordinated investigations in which the Austrian Ministry of the Interior was involved. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

As part of comprehensive and internationally coordinated investigations into a global terrorist organization with ties to Hamas, the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence (DSN) has achieved a significant success. A weapons cache was uncovered in a rented storage room in Vienna. According to the Press Release, there is strong suspicion that the weapons seized there—five handguns and ten associated magazines—were intended for planned terrorist attacks in Europe, with Israeli or Jewish institutions in particular being targeted. The weapons cache is believed to belong to Hamas's foreign operations.

The arrest of a 39-year-old British citizen in London was alos made possible by this international cooperation. The man is suspected of having close ties to the weapons cache and the group operating across Europe. According to Der Standard, the arrested man is the son of a leading Hamas representative.

Connections to Germany and planned extradition

The investigation also extends to Germany, where the man arrested in London – identified by the German Federal Prosecutor's Office as Mohammed A. – is to be extradited shortly, according to CNN. The German Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe said that in the summer of 2025, the British man met in Berlin with one of the suspected Hamas supporters (Abed Al G.) arrested in Germany in early October and took possession of weapons and ammunition from him.

According to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, Mohammed A. then transported them to Austria and stored them in Vienna. This action was allegedly intended to prepare for Hamas assassinations of Jewish or Israeli institutions in Germany and Europe. After his transfer to Germany, the accused is to be brought before the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice. At the beginning of October 2025, three suspected Hamas members were arrested in Germany on charges of procuring weapons and ammunition for attacks.

Political appreciation and criticism

As reported by Der Standard, politicians and diplomats have already commented on the investigation and issued statements. In a statement, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) emphasized that the current case shows that the DSN has an excellent international network and consistently takes action against all forms of extremism. “The mission is clear: zero tolerance for terrorists,” said Karner. State Secretary Jörg Leichtfried (SPÖ) also highlighted the “committed action and careful investigative work” of the DSN.

1/2 Tief empfundener Dank an die österreichischen Behörden und den DSN für die Aufdeckung eines Hamas-Waffenlagers in Wien.



Hamas ist nicht nur eine Bedrohung für Israel oder Juden. Sie ist eine regionale und globale Gefahr für alle, die Freiheit und Sicherheit schätzen. https://t.co/eMWP7qG05b — Israel in Österreich (@IsraelinAustria) November 6, 2025

The Israeli Embassy in Vienna pointed out that the discovery of weapons shows that Hamas is not only a threat to Israel, but to the entire free and democratic world, and is “an integral part of the global network of terrorism.”

2/2 Eine weitere Erinnerung daran, warum Hamas niemals wieder Waffen besitzen, den Gazastreifen kontrollieren oder irgendwo operieren darf.

Dies ist auch eine klare Botschaft an all jene, die zur „Globalisierung der Intifada“ aufrufen, den Hamas-Terror als „Widerstand“… https://t.co/4SN28qBSnO — Israel in Österreich (@IsraelinAustria) November 6, 2025

The FPÖ criticized Vienna, referring in a press release to a “red-pink welcome culture” that had made Vienna a security risk for the whole of Europe. Should I research further background information on the structure of Hamas's activities abroad?

