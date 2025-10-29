Stocker and Weißmann in Favor of Israel's Participation in the Song Contest

Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) has clearly spoken out in favor of Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna in May 2026. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner

“I would consider it a fatal mistake to exclude Israel. Based on our history alone, I would never support that,” Stocker said in an interview with ORF, referring to Austria's shared responsibility for the Holocaust. The chancellor has the backing of the director general of the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF), which will serve as the host broadcaster for the 2026 ESC. Roland Weißmann appealed for a return to the original idea of “united by music.” “It is not a political event, but a musical one,” Weißmann emphasized, reiterating that Israel must participate. He announced his intention to try to persuade the members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Boycott threats and EBU decision in December

The debate has been sparked by several European countries threatening to boycott the contest if Israel participates, in light of the war in the Gaza Strip. These countries include Spain, the Netherlands, and Ireland.

Observers view the ESC as facing its biggest test in history. The organizing European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had meanwhile canceled a vote by member broadcasters on Israel's participation scheduled for November. Instead, the issue will now be discussed at the regular General Assembly in December. The EBU stated that the postponement would provide members with the opportunity to observe further developments regarding the Middle East peace plan.

According to media reports, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had expressed a similar view to Stocker, considering Israel's exclusion to be counterproductive. The EBU's decision in December is therefore eagerly awaited.

