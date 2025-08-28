Diplomatic Appeal on Gaza: Meinl-Reisinger Rejects Sanctions

The signatories, who include active ambassadors such as Barbara Grosse (Libya) and Marieke Zimburg (Jordan), appeal to the German government in their letter entitled “Words must be followed by urgent action.” They call for serious consideration of suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement and funding programs, as well as imposing trade restrictions and a comprehensive arms embargo. They cite the “humanitarian apocalypse” in Gaza, the use of hunger as a weapon of war, and the “erosion of the rules-based post-war order” as reasons for this.

They emphasize that Austria, as the host country of the United Nations and a candidate for a seat on the UN Security Council, bears a special responsibility. Those who accept gross violations of international law in one case cannot credibly demand its application elsewhere. While the diplomats acknowledge the foreign minister's co-signing of an appeal for an immediate end to the fighting in July, they warn that “well-intentioned words remain ineffective if they are not followed by corresponding actions.”

Government line remains unchanged

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger rejected the diplomats' demands, as reported by "DerStandard". In a written statement, she emphasized that the federal government's position remains unchanged. She is fully committed to Israel's security and its right to exist. At the same time, she underlined the importance of protecting civilians and respecting international law.

As reported by the ORF, Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) reaffirmed the government's line, calling it “completely clear.” He pointed out that Hamas must release the hostages and lay down its arms to defuse the situation. He responded evasively to the demand for sanctions against Israel by asking what these would achieve for the Palestinian civilian population.

The Israeli ambassador to Austria, David Roet, expressed his outrage at the letter in a statement, as reported by ORF. He accused the signatories of attacking Israel one-sidedly and ignoring Hamas' responsibility. He emphasized that the call for unprecedented sanctions against the “only democracy in the Middle East” would not help the Palestinian people.

Different reactions in parliament

While the governing parties support the foreign minister's position, the Greens have signaled their support for the demands in the open letter, as reported by "Der Standard". Meri Disoski, the Greens' foreign policy spokesperson, called for an urgent meeting of the parliament's foreign affairs committee and described the foreign minister's position as “irresponsible and wrong in terms of foreign policy.”

The debate highlights the tensions within Austrian foreign policy, which must balance traditional solidarity with Israel and growing demands for a more consistent application of international law in the context of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Austrian MFA

Open letter published in “Die Presse”