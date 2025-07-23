Austria's Clear Stance on Gaza: Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger Defends Call for Ceasefire

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger took a clear position for an international statement on the Gaza war signed by 28 foreign ministers of 28 countries demanding an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire. / Picture: © BMEIA/ Michael Gruber

In an appearance on ZIB2, as reported by Austrian broadcaster ORF, she defended the initiative as “clearly in line with government policy”. She firmly rejected criticism that the statement would strengthen Hamas. The minister emphasized that Austria stands with Israel, but at the same time, the dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza cannot be ignored. The joint statement, signed by 28 foreign ministers – Germany did not join – calls for an immediate end to the fighting and criticizes the Israeli government's actions regarding aid deliveries. “The war in Gaza must end now,” the text states.

No paradigm shift, but clear words

Meinl-Reisinger made it clear that her support was “not a paradigm shift” in Austrian Middle East policy and that she had “of course” informed her coalition partners, the ÖVP and SPÖ. She described criticism that the statement would encourage the radical Islamic terrorist organization Hamas as “absurd.” Hamas is a “terrorist organization, that is completely clear.”

David Roet, Israel's ambassador to Austria, expressed criticism in the “Presse” newspaper: “Publishing this statement at such a sensitive time does not bring us closer to a ceasefire. On the contrary, it encourages and hardens the Hamas terrorists.”

Ich unterstütze das gemeinsame Statement der Außenminister:innen für ein Ende des Krieges in Gaza, die Freilassung der Geiseln und den unbehinderten Zugang zu humanitärer Hilfe. 8/8 — Andi Babler (@AndiBabler) July 22, 2025

Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) also underscored the necessity of the statement. He previously posted on X that it was “Austria's international responsibility to find clear words for the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.” He emphasized that the Palestinian civilian population should no longer pay the price for Hamas' actions and must finally receive adequate humanitarian aid.

Germany remains on the sidelines – internal tensions in Berlin

It is striking that Germany did not sign the statement. Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) defended the federal government's position as reported by ORD, referring to a position already taken in the European Council. However, this led to discontent among Germany's coalition partner, the SPD. SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch called on Germany to join the initiative and “not to break ranks here,” as the clear signal from the 28 states was the right one. These differing positions could indicate internal tensions within the German governing coalition, especially given the sensitive nature of the Middle East conflict.

International statement on the Gaza war

The international statement on the Gaza war, published on July 21, 2025, by 28 foreign ministers of 28 countries, including Austria, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, and the United Kingdom, calls for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire. The statement condemns Israel's inadequate humanitarian aid, calling for the release of hostages and allowing UN agencies and humanitarian non-governmental organizations to carry out their work safely.

It also calls for the protection of the civilian population and the rejection of displacement, rejecting proposals to resettle the Palestinian population in a "humanitarian city" and rejecting territorial and demographic changes in the occupied Palestinian territories. The statement also supports diplomatic efforts by the US, Qatar, and Egypt to bring about a ceasefire and a political solution. The signatories declare their readiness to take further action to support an immediate ceasefire and a political path to security and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and the entire region. The statement sends a strong international signal highlighting the dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza, criticizing Israel's actions in delivering aid, and calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and the release of hostages.



UN and WHO make serious accusations against Israel

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is coming to a head, as reported by ORF. Tthe United Nations (UN) accused the Israeli army of killing over a thousand people seeking help in the Gaza Strip since the end of May. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), 766 people were killed near distribution centers of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) alone, and another 288 people were killed near UN aid convoys or other organizations. Thameen al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the UNHCHR, said the victims had been “killed by the Israeli military.”

There are also reports of catastrophic health care and acute hunger. Mohammed Abu Salmija, head of what was once the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, reported that 21 children had died of malnutrition and starvation in several clinics in the past three days alone. He expects more deaths from starvation “at any time.” However, these figures could not be independently verified, as Hamas controls all authorities in the Gaza Strip.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also made serious accusations against the Israeli army. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus criticized attacks on WHO facilities in Deir al-Balah, during which male employees and relatives were handcuffed, stripped, interrogated, and searched at gunpoint. The Israeli military confirmed the arrests of “suspicious persons” and stated that during interrogations, it was “sometimes necessary to remove parts of their clothing” to ensure that no weapons were hidden. The military emphasized that the suspects were being treated in accordance with international law. The WHO, meanwhile, said its work in the Gaza Strip was severely restricted. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “appalled” by the attacks on international facilities.

The Gaza war was triggered by the large-scale attack on Israel by Hamas and allied groups on October 7, 2023, in which, according to Israeli sources, around 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage. The Hamas Health Ministry in Gaza reports nearly 59,000 deaths in the Gaza Strip, without distinguishing between combatants and civilians. Israel disputes the number of civilian casualties.

Austrian MFA

UNHR

UNRWA