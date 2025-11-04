Sponsored Content
Austria's Intelligence Services: How HNaA and DSN Protect the Republic
Austria's intelligence services — led by the Army Intelligence Service (HNaA), the Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence (DSN), and the Defense Office (AbwA) — go about their work. On behalf of the Republic, they act as part of the state's early warning system in a complex information market.
South view of the telecommunications surveillance facility on Königswarte in Lower Austria, built in 1958 and co-financed by the USA. This interception station is used by the NSA and Austrian Services, among others. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Stadler/Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en)
The history of the Austrian intelligence services is characterized by pragmatism. After the Cold War, the new foreign intelligence department of the Austrian Armed Forces was given the unwieldy name “Army Intelligence Service” in 1972. Secret service expert Thomas Riegler confirmed to ORF that everyday life in…
or Log In
Fast News Search