Donor Conference in Berlin: Austria Pledges €10 Million to Moldova to Assist with Ukraine Refugees
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:11 ♦ (Vindobona)
The effects of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine are becoming increasingly evident in Ukraine's neighboring states. Moldova has already taken in over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and is reaching its limits. To help in the humanitarian crisis, an international conference with Austrian participation has now been held and financial resources have been made available. From Austria's side, a sum of 10 million euros was provided.
The Republic of Moldova needs help from the international community to cope with the influx of refugees. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Nameneko and others, Public domain
The Republic of Moldova is probably one of the countries suffering most from the war in Ukraine. The country, located south of Ukraine, has already taken in more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since the beginning of the Russian aggression - an enormous challenge for the Republic of Moldova.
To help, the countries of Germany, France and Romania organized an international donor…
