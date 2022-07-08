Displaced Persons From Ukraine Now Have Access to Family Allowance
Families displaced from Ukraine can now apply for Austrian family allowance. As a result of this announcement, a loophole in the law has been closed, making it possible for all Ukrainians in Austria to claim social benefits. It will be introduced in the National Council on Friday.
After months of hesitation and negotiations, the time has come. Displaced families from Ukraine now have the possibility to apply for family allowance in Austria.
The resolution is to be introduced in the National Council today, Friday. With this announcement, a loophole in the law has now been closed, allowing all Ukrainians to claim social benefits in Austria.
Until now, refugees from Ukraine have been subject to a separate legal system in all EU states, which is why they were not able to apply for social benefits in Austria due to a legal loophole.
According to the Austrian Integration Fund, this means that more than 70,000 Ukrainians, 70% of them women, have fallen outside the social safety net.
The new regulation is to apply retroactively as of March, the Family Ministry announced in a press release.
It is "primarily mothers and their children who have to flee and find protection in Austria", emphasised Family Minister Susanne Raab according to APA.
"In the sense of neighbourly help, we are particularly called upon to provide support in Europe. Receiving family benefits is a necessary and important step in this." "For families who have been displaced by this cruel war, this benefit is an important additional support to be able to cope with the necessary expenses," said also Social Minister Johannes Rauch, according to APA.
Peter Hacker, Vienna's city councillor for social affairs, also welcomes the federal government's plan to pay family allowances to Ukrainians who have fled after a lengthy debate.
"Family allowance is a core benefit for all children in our country and there is no question that it must of course also be available to Ukrainians who have fled the war," said Hacker.
"Family allowance is a basic requirement for parents to be able to work. It is important for living expenses, kindergarten places, afternoon care and much more. We have been discussing this for months and I am pleased that this step towards implementing the EU directive is finally taking place," says the social councillor.