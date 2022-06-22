Austria Promises Further Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine
In the course of the current programme of visits by Ukrainian politicians to Austria, Austria promised further support in the war against Russia. In addition to unwavering solidarity, the Ukrainian population is to benefit from further humanitarian aid.
In the course of the current programme of visits by Ukrainian politicians to Austria, Austria's Federal Council President Christine Schwarz-Fuchs pledged further support in the fight against the Russian invaders. Ukraine and its people could always count on Austria's unwavering solidarity.
In concrete terms, this means that the Austrian Parliament is ready to provide additional support. More than 9,000 children from Ukraine currently attend schools in Austria.
Of these, some would additionally follow online classes at their schools in Ukraine. The protection and support of the children, who are also under severe psychological stress, is an urgent task.
Representative of the Ukrainian Parliament in Austria, Speaker of the Parliament Stefantschuk thanked Austria for its support and the kind reception of more than 70,000 displaced persons from Ukraine in Austria. His compatriots differed from other refugees in that the majority of them wanted to return to their homeland as quickly as possible.
The problem is that due to the massive destruction, many of the refugees no longer have a place to return to. Stefantschuk took up an idea of Schwarz-Fuchs to initiate town twinning and said that he had already suggested that after the war ended, every European country could take over the patronage of a region of Ukraine.
He could very well imagine that the Austrian provinces could also support concrete reconstruction projects in this way, such as a hospital, a school or a kindergarten.
The prospect of EU accession for Ukraine is of central importance, emphasised Stefantschuk. Therefore, he promoted the support of his country's EU accession at every opportunity during his visit. The status as a candidate country would represent an enormous moral support for the Ukrainian population, the Ukrainian parliamentary speaker stressed.
Europe, too, would benefit considerably from the membership of Ukraine, whose population shared European values, he said with conviction. Ukraine was currently paying the highest conceivable price for its pro-European stance in the form of countless human lives.
The most important thing, therefore, was to end the war as quickly as possible. A clear signal in the form of an EU accession perspective for Ukraine would contribute to this, said Stefantschuk.
Austria among the six most important investor countries in Ukraine before the war
Stefantschuk and Schwarz-Fuchs emphasised the good economic relations between Ukraine and Austria and agreed that these should be further developed. Stefantschuk pointed out that Austria had been one of the six most important investor countries in his country before the war.
Especially in the banking and insurance sector, Austria already had a strong position in Ukraine.