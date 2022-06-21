Austria Sees Potential EU Accession Status as a Historic Opportunity
Austria sees the EU Commission's proposal to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of EU accession candidates as a historic opportunity as a clear signal of the EU's strength. Nevertheless, Austria also has a responsibility towards the Western Balkans and should not ignore them. Read on if you want to learn more.
After the EU Commission recently issued a recommendation to officially grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of EU accession candidates, the European institutions are now meeting to discuss this proposal. For example, the General Affairs Council and the Foreign Affairs Council, both of which were attended by Austrian representatives.
At the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Tuesday, the European Union ministers discussed the EU Commission's recommendation to officially grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of EU accession candidates. The question of which conditions would have to be fulfilled for this to happen was also up for debate.
Austria's Minister for Europe Karoline Edstadler also took part in the event and, together with counterparts from Slovenia, demanded that Bosnia-Herezegovina also be granted this status, as it is currently only a potential candidate country.
"Today it is very much about the question of enlargement towards the East, but we must not forget the Western Balkans in the Southeast. On the other hand, it is about the European Union's relations with the United Kingdom and the future of the EU. The focus here is on how we want to continue to maintain the process for the future and how we can put in place a follow-up to the EU Future Conference that fulfils what citizens expect, namely more involvement", Karoline Edtstadler told the Council.
EU enlargement as a historic opportunity
Today it was a matter of taking advantage of "a historic opportunity" to prepare the Summit of the Heads of State and Government and "to send a clear signal of the EU's strength by considering enlargement in the direction of the East and the Western Balkans", said the Minister for Europe.
It was good and right, she said, to help the states of the Western Balkans take the next step, which had been hanging in a "holding pattern" for years. "There must be no first and second class candidates. The EU must keep its promises to the Western Balkans, which need a strong signal right now," Edtstadler stressed.
Good exchange with my Slovenian counterpart @tfajon in preparation of the #GAC meeting in Luxembourg tomorrow. There must be no first and second class candidates in the accession process. We have to send a strong signal to the Western Balkans now. 1/2— Karoline Edtstadler (@k_edtstadler) June 20, 2022
Responsibility towards Western Balkan states
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also recently took part in a meeting of his EU counterparts. At the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, the central topics of the meeting of EU foreign ministers were the decision on the EU candidate status of Ukraine and Moldova and the impending food shortage as a result of the Russian war of aggression.
Foreign Minister Schallenberg welcomed an EU candidate status for Ukraine as a clear signal towards the East. However, he also urged that the same signals be sent towards the Western Balkans. In particular, he warned at the Council meeting of Russia's destabilising potential in the Western Balkans.
The Foreign Minister was able to see the tense situation for himself during his trip to Serbia and Kosovo last week. At the upcoming EU summit, Austria will therefore call for an overall discussion on the European neighbourhood, which also urgently addresses the states of the Western Balkans.
Als #EU tragen wir Verantwortung für den Osten & Südosten Europas. Österreich unterstützt ganz klare Signale in Richtung #Ukraine, #Moldau aber selbstverständlich auch für die Staaten des #Westbalkan. Wir können uns keinen geopolitischen Tunnelblick leisten.Sponsored Content— Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) June 17, 2022Sponsored Content
"We cannot afford a geostrategic tunnel vision. We have a responsibility not only to our partners in Ukraine and Moldova, but also to the states of the Western Balkans," said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the Council of the European Union.
Imminent food crisis in focus
In addition to the effects of the Russian war of aggression on the Western Balkans, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also looked at the consequences outside Europe. Currently, energy and food prices are rising worldwide due to the Russian war of aggression.
During his recent trips to India, Pakistan and the Middle East, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg found that the Russian narrative that EU sanctions are responsible for rising prices is widespread. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg therefore called for education and concrete support measures for the affected countries in response.
"We have certainly won the information war in Europe, but not in other parts of the world," said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
Federal Chancellery of Austria
BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs