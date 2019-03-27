Danube Tower - Viennese Landmark Celebrates New Beginning

Cathedral priest (Dompfarrer) Toni Faber, Mag. (FH) Paul Blaguss, co-owner of the Danube Tower, Dr. Margarete Schramböck, Federal Minister for Digitisation and Business Location, and Mayor Dr. Michael Ludwig at the opening. / Picture: © Blaguss Reisen GmbH / Donauturm Aussichtsturm- und Restaurantbetriebsgesellschaft m.b.H / Photo: Christian Lendl

After the successful completion of more than one year of renovation and extension work by over 10 million euros, the Donauturm celebrated its official reopening together with numerous guests of honour.

Ever since the Danube Tower was opened in 1964 as the highlight of the Vienna International Garden Show, it has stood as an observation tower for leisure, fun and relaxation.

With a height of 252 metres, the Vienna Danube Tower is one of Vienna's landmarks and, with around 450,000 visitors annually, is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Vienna.

The owners, the Blaguss Group - 55 years later - have brought a breath of fresh air to Austria's highest landmark with the one-year renovation and extension work started at the beginning of 2018 and celebrated the end with a colourful celebration.

Over 10 million euros invested in quality and style

Around 10 million euros were invested in the extensive "state of the art" modernisation and return to the elegant style of the 1960s, technical adaptations and the new construction of Donaucafé and Donaubräu as well as its high-quality design.

"We have taken over a tower that has been in its infancy for years and are proud to have been able to turn it back into a real 'must-see' experience by revitalising it. Even after the redesign, the tower has remained what it was designed 55 years ago - an observation tower. And that is exactly why the view of 252 metres is still in the foreground," explains Paul Blaguss, co-owner of the Danube Tower.

"Our core strategy is to ensure sustainable quality at the highest level. One yardstick for success is our visitor numbers: there is lively visitor interest, and the new gastronomic offerings have also been well received since the first day of opening. Our offer is aimed at a balanced guest mix. The Donauturm should be a real favourite place for all Viennese, park visitors and guests from all over the world", Blaguss continued.

More than 500 guests accepted the invitation and admired the extensive modernisation in the upper levels of the tower with the best view over the capital as well as the newly created gastronomy hot spots Donaucafé and Donaubräu including the guest garden on the ground floor.

Pastor Toni Faber blessed the new Danube Tower after greetings from Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig, Minister of Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck, Danube Tower co-owner Paul Blaguss and the renowned architect Gregor Eichinger.

Prominent guests such as Karl Hohenlohe, TV presenter Christian Clerici or the former ORF head of communications Pius Strobl toasted with the tower beer available exclusively in the new Donaubräu, cultural manager Daniel Serafin, actor celebrities such as Proschat Madani or Jakob Seeböck and many other well-known faces celebrated the new start of the Viennese landmark with culinary delicacies from the new Donaubräu and beats from "Ella Flavin & Band" and DJ Chris Kristallski.

Many other well-known faces from TV and film such as TV presenter Clerici, actress Proschat Madani ("Vorstadtweiber") with husband director Harald Sicheritz and actor Jakob Seeböck ("SOKO Kitzbühel") celebrated the newly opened, "state of the art" modernized Danube Tower.

The Who-is-Who from Austria's economy, including City Councillor Peter Hanke, Member of the National Council Andreas Ottenschläger, WKW Vice-President Sepp Bitzinger, Mediaprint Managing Director Thomas Kralinger, Publisher Rainer Nowak, Kurier Marketing Manager Barbara Kociper, Manager Heinz Palme, FK Austria CEO Markus Kraetschmer, former ORF head of communications Pius Strobl, top manager Rudolf Semrad, and celebrities from culture, sport and tourism, including Karl Hohenlohe, zoo director Dagmar Schratter, Österreich Werbung managing director Petra Stolba, museum director Gabriele Zuna-Kratky, cultural manager Daniel Serafin and others were to be seen in this evening and tasted the light, nature-cloudy tower beer, which is served exclusively in the Donaubräu. The singer Ella Flavin with her band for swinging musical background after the official band average and the blessing by cathedral priest Toni Faber. With a flying dinner the team of the Donauturm showed the culinary highlights of all four gastronomic concepts of the house. After the relaxed networking, the party continued with the DJ sound of Chris Kristallski into the evening hours.

Favourite place for families and friends

Currently, half of the visitors coming from abroad and half from Austria spend around 1.8 hours in the Donauturm. Many of them are families who want to spend special moments and events. The Donauturm is particularly popular for its view: far above the rooftops of Vienna, visitors escape the often hectic daily routine and can relax with pleasure while the city and its surroundings slowly pass by. The Danube Tower is the only place in the German capital where visitors can enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view. With good visibility, you have an 80 kilometre view over the surrounding countryside to Rax, Schneeberg and Bratislava. A visit to the Danube Tower is also exciting for tourists as it offers orientation about the city and is therefore an ideal starting point for a stay in Vienna, but also reflects the culinary delights and charm of Vienna. The future offer is therefore also aimed at national and international individual tourists as well as the Viennese population.

Culinary extension with high quality

With the extension on the ground floor, there are now four different gastronomic concepts to discover at the Donauturm:

80 km view and focus on classics from Austrian and Viennese cuisine in the revolving tower restaurant at 170 metres above sea level Pastries and Viennese coffee house tradition in the revolving Turmcafé at 160 metres above sea level Regional specialities such as grilled chicken, tower beer and food in the countryside at Donaubräu End of a visit to the Viennese coffee house tradition in the ground-floor Danube Café The signature dish of the new Donaubräus is the popular grilled chicken. The Donauturm team attaches great importance to preparing the dishes themselves and relies heavily on seasonal food. Inspired by this, the kitchen team constantly surprises with freshly interpreted dishes such as Tafelspitzmaki with apple horseradish wasabi.

The Donauturm team obtains the ingredients for the dishes and the majority of the wines mainly from the regions that are in view from the Donauturm, thus setting a seasonal and regional focus with high quality and unique culinary craftsmanship.

Special moments at the Danube Tower

High above the rooftops of Vienna, guests enjoy exquisite dishes in the fine ambience of the Turmrestaurant. The restaurant, situated 170 metres above sea level, offers a fantastic view over Vienna and turns a romantic dinner or New Year's Eve celebration into a unique experience.

With the Donauturm you can even reach the 7th heaven, because: On average, there are even six proposals of marriage per week. By the way, couples can get together for life on the indoor terrace with a view over Vienna and a perfect photo backdrop - just right for the most beautiful day of their lives.

From April: New shuttle service to the tower

In future, guests and visitors will find it even easier and more convenient to get directly to the Donauturm: "From 1 April there will be a direct shuttle from the 'U1 Alte Donau' and 'U6 Neue Donau' underground stations. The emission-neutral electric bus is barrier-free and takes up to 20 passengers to the Danube Tower in just five minutes," says Blaguss. Until further notice, the shuttle service is free of charge and privately financed.