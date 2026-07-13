Curtain Up for the Anniversary Year: The Bregenz Festival Celebrates Its 80th Anniversary with Record Turnout

At the traditional, festive opening of the Bregenz Festival at the Festspielhaus on July 22, 2026 (which will be broadcast live on ORF), high-profile guests from the worlds of politics, culture, and business will gather: / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

From July 22 to August 23, 2026, the region will be transformed into a mecca for culture lovers. Nearly 80 events are on the packed schedule, which features not only major opera highlights but also world premieres on the Werkstattbühne, orchestral concerts, chamber music, and a comprehensive program from the Junge Festspiele. A total of approximately 228,000 tickets is available for this year’s season.

A 28-meter mirror on Lake Constance: “La traviata” celebrates its lake-stage premiere

The undisputed centerpiece of this year’s festival will be a historic premiere: For the first time in the festival’s history, Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece “La traviata” will be staged on the famous lake stage. The production kicks off on July 22, for which Italian director Damiano Michieletto has developed a visually stunning concept.

Michieletto transposes the action to the glamorous yet dark 1920s. The visual and symbolic centerpiece of the stage is a gigantic, 28-meter-high mirror rising directly from Lake Constance. It is intended to reflect the torn life of the main character, Violetta—a high-class courtesan who outwardly celebrates a debauched life of luxury, but inwardly is a sick and broken woman. At the moment of her painful self-realization, this mirror will implode on stage.

Supported by state-of-the-art video projections, the production aims to bring the characters’ deep emotions to life for the audience in the vast open-air venue. Behind the scenes, a massive ensemble is at work: For weeks, 25 soloists, around 20 dancers, just as many extras, and the festival chorus have been rehearsing for the 28 scheduled performances.

Historic Rush: Lake Stage Completely Sold Out

Anyone still hoping to snag a last-minute ticket for the spectacle on the lake is in for a disappointment: “La traviata” is already completely sold out. The festival reports a historic record—never before in its 80-year history have tickets for the performance on the lake sold out so early, namely as early as Easter. However, according to festival officials, tickets in various categories are still available for all other venues and formats.

Quirky Humor at the Festspielhaus

Just one day after the premiere on the Lake Stage, on July 23, the curtain rises at the Festspielhaus on a rarely performed gem of opera history: Leoš Janáček’s "The Excursions of Mr. Brouček". Directed by American Yuval Sharon, the production promises an evening full of subtle humor, sharp irony, and quirky characters. The opera tells the bizarre story of a Prague landlord who finds himself transported to the moon and to 15th-century Prague. With this work, Janáček holds up a mirror to a complacent and self-satisfied society—a theme the festival describes as “strikingly relevant today.”

The Anniversary Highlight: 6,500 Voices at the “Singalong by the Lake”

The 80th-anniversary celebrations are accompanied by various exhibitions and special projects. However, the emotional highlight for residents is likely to be August 1: At the grand “Singalong by the Lake,” around 6,500 people from across the Lake Constance region are invited to take their seats together on the lakeside grandstand. Under the open sky, the most famous opera melodies from eight decades of the Bregenz Festival’s history will be sung in chorus—a birthday serenade of a very special kind.

Bregenz Festival