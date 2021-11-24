Crowdfunding Campaign of the Austrian National Library Exceeds Expectations

Austrian National Library - Oesterreichische Nationalbibliothek: Former storage of the Sub tabula holdings in the table boxes of the ceremonial hall (Prunksaal). / Picture: © Österreichische Nationalbibliothek

The crowdfunding campaign launched by the Austrian National Library for the restoration of large-format illustrated volumes was concluded very successfully with an amount that was well above the target of 15,000 euros.

Thanks to more than 118 supporters, 20,848 euros were raised in a very short time for the restoration of the valuable collection.

The campaign ran from October 13 to November 18, 2021 on the wemakeit.com platform.

Director General Dr. Johanna Rachinger: "The goal of 15,000 euros was already reached after 10 days and impressively demonstrates the importance of the cultural heritage book for a broad public. We are very pleased about the generous willingness of the population to preserve valuable collections for future generations."

These particular works are around 260 large-format volumes, predominantly from the 18th and 19th centuries, which have suffered over centuries due to their exposed position in open tables in the State Hall. The campaign will make it possible to finance the care, restoration and long-term preservation of the works.

In the future, once restoration is complete, they will be stored in acid-free envelopes and in a suitable repository.

In addition, the works will be digitized and made accessible via the catalog.

As part of the crowdfunding campaign, many attractive rewards beckoned as a thank you. The library bag with a limited gift card was particularly popular, as were guided tours 15 meters below Heldenplatz in the book depository of the Austrian National Library, an exclusive insight into the restoration of old treasures, and the secret underground path from the reading rooms at Heldenplatz to the State Hall at Josefsplatz.

The funds raised over and above the donation target will enable the Austrian National Library to carry out additional detailed work as part of the restoration.

Austrian National Library - Oesterreichische Nationalbibliothek