Austria Acquires Extraordinary Estate of Star Photographer Yoichi Okamoto

Director General Dr. Johanna Rachinger: "Okamoto was the mentor of Austrian press photography and visited this beloved country until the 1970s together with his Viennese wife Paula to photograph it." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Yoichi Okamoto, Official White House Photographer [Public Domain]

The estate with over 15,000 historical negatives and 900 photographic original prints is in its entirety a unique document from the beginnings of the Austrian Second Republic: society and politics are represented here as well as art and culture.

This important new addition is currently being comprehensively documented and digitized so that the originals and digital reproductions are available for research and exhibitions.

Director General Dr. Johanna Rachinger: "I am very pleased that with the active support of the Austrian Embassy in Washington we have succeeded in bringing this legacy of contemporary historical significance and artistic value to Austria. Okamoto was the mentor of Austrian press photography and visited this beloved country until the 1970s together with his Viennese wife Paula to photograph it. My special thanks go to his son Philip Okamoto and his wife Kathy, who wanted to preserve his photographic heritage in Austria".

Yoichi Okamoto

Yoichi R. Okamoto was born in 1915 in Yonkers, New York to a Japanese immigrant family. During his studies in the 1930s, he discovered a love of photography and soon began to make a living from it. After the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, he was one of the first Americans of Japanese descent to join the US Army. In 1944 he came to Europe and became the personal photographer of General Marc Clark, the first commander-in-chief of the US Army in Austria. He accompanied General Clark on his travels and documented the life and everyday life of the people in war-torn Austria, the reconstruction and the joy of life despite all privations.

In September 1948, Okamoto took over the management of the photo section of the American Information Service in Austria (USIS), which he expanded into a highly professional organizational unit. From 1948 to 1954 the USIS documented the Marshall Plan and the activities of the Americans in Austria. At the same time Okamoto trained a whole generation of young Austrian photographers by hiring them at USIS.

In Austria he also found the love of his life, his wife Paula. Together with her and the children Philip and Karin, Okamoto returned to the USA in 1954, where he headed the "Visual Materials" department of the United States Information Agency (USIA).

In 1963 Okamoto was taken over by Lyndon B. Johnson appointed official White House photographer. Okamoto's inimitable photographic style and his vivid and personal photographs of the President made the White House Years Johnson the best-documented period of a U.S. President and the photographer an international star. His photographic artworks were shown and honored in several exhibitions in the United States, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

In Austria, the "Art Club" organized an exhibition at the famous Galerie Würthle in 1954. Okamoto's impressive portrait studies of Austrian artists such as Raoul Aslan, Gottfried von Einem or Wilhelm Furthwängler were published in the poster campaign "Creative Austria". They created an impressive picture of intellectual life in post-war Austria and are also part of the estate.

Again and again Yoichi and Paula Okamoto returned to Austria, in the 1970s he photographed in colour old craft traditions in Tyrol, Salzburg and Styria, the changed image of the cities and the modern times in Vienna and Austria. Okamoto died in 1985 at the age of 69, two years later his wife immortalized their common memories of Vienna and Austria in the publication "Okamoto sees Vienna".

Picture Archive and Graphic Collection of the Austrian National Library

With a stock of more than three million objects from various historical media genres, the "Bildarchiv und Grafiksammlung" is Austria's largest picture documentation centre. It is an archive, library, scientific picture agency and reproduction service point for image orders from all collections of the Austrian National Library. The legacy of Yoichi R. Okamoto, which is documented and digitised in this collection, is part of a long list of collections.