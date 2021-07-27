Croatian-Austrian Relations: Support for the Planned Schengen Accession

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:54 ♦ (Vindobona)

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman recently met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Zagreb. The pair discussed the planned accession of Croatia into the Schengen area, as well as safe travel practices for the summer.

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman (right) and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left) in Zagreb. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

