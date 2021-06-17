Sponsored Content
Covid-19 in Austria: What Applies As of July 1?
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 14:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austrian government has announced further relaxations of the Covid-19 measures starting in July. The curfew will be lifted and the obligatory FFP2 masks will be replaced by a normal mouth-nose protection in most public areas. Read more about what applies as of July 1.
Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (left) and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) have announced further relaxations with regard to the Covid-19 restrictions as of July 1. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek
As of July 1, the following rules are scheduled to go into effect, as announced by the Federal Government in a press conference today:
- The 3G rule (vaccinated, tested, recovered) will apply wherever it currently does
- The early curfew will be abolished
- Spacing regulations (1-meter minimum distance) will be repealed
- No square footage restrictions in stores and businesses
Masks:
- Relaxations to mandatory masks as of July 1, only a mouth-nose protection will be required in public/commercial/museum settings
- FFP2 requirement remains in nursing home/hospital in any case
Tests:
- Testing obligation is relaxed - tests are only required from 12 years of age
Gastronomy & hotel industry:
- No more mask obligation for guests and employees both indoor and outdoor
- End of compulsory registration expected from July 22
(Night) Gastronomy:
- From July 1: with reduced capacity, no more distance requirement
- Expected from July 22: no restrictions
Events:
- Obligation to notify from 100 persons
- Obligation to obtain a permit from 500 persons
Further relaxations can be expected three weeks after July 1, namely as of July 22.
