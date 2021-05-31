Sponsored Content
Covid-19 in Austria: Easing of Measures in June and July
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 07:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austrian government has announced a reduction of restrictive measures for June and July. A return to normality, as Austria's Chancellor Kurz has always promised, might be possible with a few exception by late summer. Find out more about every change below!
Austria will be returning to a life similar to before Covid-19 in the summer. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / Public Domain Description
Entry regulations from mid-June
This is an overview of the announced measures that will be valid as of June 10:
Retail
- Only 10 square meter must be made available per customer
Restaurants
- Guests will still have to show a valid negative test result, proof of vaccination or confirmation of having had Covid-19 (3-G rule) - in addition, on-site self-testing will also continue to be possible
- A maximum of 8 adults (plus underage children) per visitor group will now be allowed indoors - with no restriction to different households
- In the outdoor area, a maximum of 16 adults (plus underage children) per visitor group is now permitted - without restriction to different households
- No obligation to wear masks in the outdoor area
- Curfew is extended to 12 a.m.
- Minimum distance between groups of visitors (not between tables) will be reduced to 1 meter
- Tight-fitting mouth-nose protection for employees in direct contact with customers, if proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative test proof for the respective intended validity (PCR test 72h, antigen test 48h, controlled self-test 24h) can be provided - otherwise FFP2 mask obligation
Accommodation
- Guests must continue to present a valid negative test result, proof of vaccination or confirmation of Covid-19 disease on arrival (3-G rule) - in addition, on-site self-testing will also continue to be possible
- Minimum distance between groups of guests has been reduced to 1 meter
- Catering of guests analogous to the regulations of the catering industry, whereby members of a group of guests are treated the same as persons living in the same household
- Wellness operations analogous to the regulations for wellness and leisure facilities, whereby members of a group of guests are treated the same as persons living in the same household
Recreational establishments
- Closing time is extended to 12 a.m.
- In closed rooms only 10 square meter must be made available per customer - applies also to spa facilities
- Excluded from the 10 square meter rule are establishments where space is usually occupied for the duration of the use of the service (rides)
- Only a minimum distance of 1 meter must be maintained from persons not living in the same household
- Tight-fitting mouth/nose protection for employees in direct contact with customers, if proof of vaccination or recovery or weekly negative test evidence (self-tests on site do not count as evidence) can be provided - otherwise FFP2 mask obligation
- Catering of guests analogous to regulations of the catering trade
Events
- Attendees must still provide a valid negative test result, proof of vaccination, or confirmation of Covid-19 disease prior to the event (3-G rule) - on-site self-testing will also be possible
- Number of participants for events with assigned seating (cinemas, concerts, cabaret, seminars)
- Indoor area: 1,500 people (now 75 percent maximum capacity of the venue possible)
- Outdoor area: 3,000 people (now 75 percent maximum capacity of the venue possible)
- Private events such as weddings or birthday parties continue to not be considered events with assigned and designated seating
- Number of attendees at events without assigned seating:
- Indoor: 50 people
- Outdoor area: 50 people
- Occasional markets can be held again as early as the beginning of June 2021
- The minimum distance between groups of visitors at events will also be reduced to 1 meter
- FFP2 mask obligation only in the indoor area of events
- Tight-fitting mouth-nose protection for employees in direct contact with customers if proof of vaccination or recovery or weekly negative test evidence (self-tests on site do not count as evidence) can be provided - otherwise FFP2 mask obligation
- Catering of visitors analogous to gastronomy - except for events without assigned seating, here no consumption of food and beverages is allowed
Trade and public fairs
- Visitors to trade fairs will still have to show a valid negative test result, proof of vaccination or confirmation of having been infected with Covid-19 (3-G rule) - in addition, self-testing will also be possible on site
- Capacity restrictions in closed rooms have been reduced to 10 square meter of visitor space per visitor
Special regulations for travel buses and rehearsals
- If a valid negative test result, proof of vaccination or confirmation of having been exposed to Covid-19 can be shown (3-G rule), no capacity limits will apply for travel buses or amateur rehearsals (e.g. music, choir)
In the future, the recommendations of the RKI (Robert Koch Institute) will be used as a basis.
- The RKI currently identifies more than 110 countries as "risk areas".
- Austria will include the countries listed by the RKI as "risk areas" in Annex A of the entry regulation.
- This means that for vaccinated, recovered and tested persons from more than 100 countries there will be no quarantine obligation in the future.
- By switching to the RKI list, Austria will almost completely restore freedom of travel
- In the future, entry from, for example, Croatia, the U.S.A., the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Canada will also be possible without quarantine obligations. All information about the countries can be found here.
- Every person entering Austria - who did not fall under any of the exceptions mentioned in the Covid-19-Entry Regulation (e.g. transit without stopover) - had to fill out a Pre-Travel Clearance Form. In the future, this will only apply to entries from high-incidence and virus-variant areas or to entry without evidence (3-G rule).
In addition, further relaxations are in prospect for July 1:
- If no valid negative test result, proof of vaccination, or confirmation of having contracted Covid-19 can be presented (3-G rule), a mask must be worn indoors at the respective premises, e.g., supermarkets, public transportation
- No more minimum distance or capacity restrictions
- No open or closed hours in the area of restaurants
- However, bars and night clubs will not be possible again until later in July
- No upper limits for events - neither in standing nor seated areas
- Obligation to notify: from 100 persons
- Obligation to obtain a permit: from 500 persons
Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO)
