Covid-19 in Austria: Openings Start May 19
The Austrian government headed by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has announced the opening plans for the near future. On May 19, previously closed sectors such as the tourism, events and sports sector will re-open, while restaurants and schools will also return to "normal" business. Entry requirements will be put in place in order to keep the risk of infection relatively low.
"The light at the end of the tunnel is near," Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at a press conference, presenting the opening plans for May.
Thanks to the additional Covid-19 vaccines in the second quarter, the "return to normality", as the Chancellor put it, can happen in the summer.
The presented plans consist of "very cautious opening steps" with "clear security concepts," Kurz stressed.
Specifically, it is planned that the restaurant, tourism, events and sports sectors will open on May 19.
The "Green Passport" is considered an entry requirement: either one is tested, vaccinated or has recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection.
For all these four areas, wearing an FFP2 mask and prior registration is mandatory (contact details must be provided).
All operators must prepare a prevention concept and appoint a Covid-19 office. Closing time is 10 p.m.
Gastronomy:
- Four people (plus children) are allowed at a table in indoor dining areas, and a maximum of ten people are allowed in outdoor dining areas.
- Consumption is permitted only while seated; buffets may be operated.
- Employees in catering must wear an FFP2 mask; if they are tested, a mouth-nose protection is sufficient.
Culture and Events:
- In cultural and event areas, a distance of two meters must be maintained away from an assigned seating area. There must be at least one unoccupied seat between groups of visitors.
- Events may be held outdoors with a maximum of 3,000 people and indoors with a maximum of 1,500 people. Venues with fixed seating may be filled to no more than half capacity.
- Events (e.g. congresses) with eleven or more people must be registered, and events with 51 or more people require a permit from the health authority.
Sports and youth:
- 20 square meters of space per person must be available indoors (also applies to spas). For the time of the sport practice no mask obligation applies.
Schools:
- Schools will operate normally again beginning with May 17. Increased testing and wearing masks will be part of the "new normal".