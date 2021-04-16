Sponsored Content
Covid-19 in Austria: Additional Doses Speed Up Vaccination Campaign
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: 6 hours ago; 15:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Due to the additional Covid-19 vaccine doses from BionTech/Pfizer for the European Union, Austria is able to speed up its vaccination program. According to Austria's Chancellor Kurz, 6 million people in Austria can get their first vaccination by mid-July.
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces a sped up vaccination program for Austria. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
With the announcement of the additional 1 million Covid-19 doses from BionTech/Pfizer for Austria, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his team have subsequently slightly adapted the vaccination plan for Austria.
In a press conference, Chancellor Kurz gave an overview of the vaccine deliveries expected in the coming weeks:
"With one million more doses from BionTech/Pfizer, we…
