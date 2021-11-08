COVID-19 in Austria: From 3G to 2G Nationwide

Roundtable meeting between Austrian governors and members of the federal government regarding COVID safety measures. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

Following a roundtable meeting between members of the federal government and the governors of all the federal states, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a nationwide change in COVID-19 safety measures.

The Austrian government has decided that in all areas where 3G requirements (vaccinated, recovered, or tested) had previously been in place, 2G (vaccinated or recovered) will now apply.

This applies to hotels, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, leisure centers, gyms, cultural institutions (cinemas, theatres, etc.), ski lifts, and body-related services (such as hairdressers).

The chancellor explained that this rule also applies for visiting hospitals and nursing homes.

Additionally, any event with more than 25 people will be subject to the 2G rule.

To allow a transition period for the unvaccinated to get the vaccination and come into compliance with 2G, Chancellor Schallenberg announced that proof of the first vaccination in conjunction with a negative PCR test will be accepted as a 2G entry method until 5 December 2021.

Schallenberg explained, “This serves as an incentive for people to get vaccinated. We have to get the vaccination quota up.”

Currently, the entry rules do not apply to children under 12, and the government said it is working on a solution for children 12-18.

Chancellor Schallenberg emphasized, “The situation is serious in Austria and other European countries. The dynamics are exceptional, and occupancy rates in intensive care units are rising more significantly than expected.”

“Nobody wants a split in the population,” said Schallenberg.

He continued, “It is simply our responsibility to protect the people in our country. As we approach Christmas and the winter season, we are fulfilling that responsibility. We all face a socio-political challenge. Each of us has it in our hands to protect ourselves from it in full freedom. With vaccination, we protect not only ourselves, but also our friends, family, and colleagues. The third vaccination is the only weapon against the fourth wave. This is the way to break the wave.”

Austrian Federal Chancellery

Austria.info