Covid-19: Austria Offers Admission of Portuguese Patients
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
To alleviate the current health crisis in Portugal, Austria accepted to admit ten patients that will be treated in Vienna and other provinces. Due to the slightly improved situation in Austrian intensive care units, the Portuguese Covid-19 patients and other patients with serious illnesses will be transfered to hospital in Austria.
Austria will provide intensive care units for Portuguese patients. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / DoD / Public Domain
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa contacted Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in view of the current dramatic health crisis in Portugal.
Subsequently, after discussions with the responsible ministries and the federal states, the Portuguese Ministry of Health was offered the temporary admission of five Covid-19 intensive care patients and five patients with serious illnesses or upcoming operations from Portugal. …
