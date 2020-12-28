Sponsored Content
Austria Supports Montenegro By Providing Care for Covid-19 Patient
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
After an offer by Foreign Minister Schallenberg at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, Montenegro has made use of Austria's proposal to take over the care Covid-19 patients in need of intensive medical treatment. A 46-year old male patient has been transferred to a hospital in Klagenfurt and will be treated in the intensive care unit.
After an offer by Foreign Minister Schallenberg to take over the intensive care of Covid-19 patients, a 46-year old male patient has been transferred from Montenegro to Carinthia. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
After Austria had already supported the countries in the Western Balkans with medical products and other concrete aid supplies in the fight against Covid-19 in the spring, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also offered his counterparts to take over the care of intensive care patients in Austrian hospitals if needed. …
