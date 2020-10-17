Coronavirus: Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg Tested Positive

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus. As he attended the Council of EU Foreign Ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, there is a suspicion that he was infected there. In the meantime it has also become known via Twitter that one of his contacts, the Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, has also tested positive.

Only a few days ago Foreign Minister Schallenberg attended the EU Council of Foreign Ministers in Luxembourg. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The news agency APA reports that, according to press spokeswoman Gabriele Juen, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg tested positive for the corona virus. …

