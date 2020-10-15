Sponsored Content
Canadian Foreign Minister Visits Austria
The Canadian Foreign Minister Champagne visited Austria to conduct meetings with UN Organizations as well as with Chancellor Kurz and Foreign Minister Schallenberg. The topics on the agenda were the CETA agreement, the Covid-19 pandemic and current foreign trouble spots.
Canada's Foreign Minister Champagne (left) met Federal Chancellor Kurz (right) in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne visited Vienna and held meeting with the UN Organizations in Vienna as well as with Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
"Canada is an important trading partner for us," …
