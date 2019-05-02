Sponsored
CETA Complies with EU Law - Austria Signs Free Trade Agreement with Canada
Published: May 2, 2019; 09:53 · (Vindobona)
The agreement had been provisionally in force since the previous year and exports to Canada had recently risen by 7.5 percent. Now that the European Court of Justice has ruled that CETA, especially the arbitral tribunals, is in conformity with EU law, this is welcomed in Austria by business-oriented institutions and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has confirmed his willingness to sign the agreement.
