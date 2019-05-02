CETA Complies with EU Law - Austria Signs Free Trade Agreement with Canada

Exports from Austria to Canada had recently risen by 7.5 percent. / Picture: © Canadian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

"With today's decision, the ECJ also formally gives the green light for the agreement between Europe and Canada. Especially for an export-oriented market economy like Austria, fair trade partnerships are important because they secure jobs and growth. Canada is our sixth most important overseas sales market and our companies are already experiencing an increase in exports due to the…