CETA Complies with EU Law - Austria Signs Free Trade Agreement with Canada

Published: May 2, 2019; 09:53 · (Vindobona)

The agreement had been provisionally in force since the previous year and exports to Canada had recently risen by 7.5 percent. Now that the European Court of Justice has ruled that CETA, especially the arbitral tribunals, is in conformity with EU law, this is welcomed in Austria by business-oriented institutions and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has confirmed his willingness to sign the agreement.

Exports from Austria to Canada had recently risen by 7.5 percent. / Picture: © Canadian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

"With today's decision, the ECJ also formally gives the green light for the agreement between Europe and Canada. Especially for an export-oriented market economy like Austria, fair trade partnerships are important because they secure jobs and growth. Canada is our sixth most important overseas sales market and our companies are already experiencing an increase in exports due to the…

CETA, Canada, EU European Union, ECJ European Court of Justice, Alexander Van der Bellen, Margarete Schramboeck, Foreign Trade
