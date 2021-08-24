Corona Vaccination Bus in the City of Vienna: From St. Stephen's Cathedral to the Mosque
As the City of Vienna does everything it can to immunize as many people as possible against the Coronavirus this summer, a vaccination bus in the City of Vienna will visit mosques and houses of prayer from other religious communities in the coming weeks.
The City of Vienna is doing everything it can to immunize as many people as possible against the Coronavirus this summer. Following the vaccination station at St. Stephen's Cathedral, a vaccination bus from the City of Vienna will now visit mosques and houses of prayer from other religious communities in the coming weeks.
Mayor Michael Ludwig used the first stop on the vaccination bus at the mosque of the Islamic Religious Community of Austria (IGGÖ) in Gudrunstrasse to remind people about the importance of vaccination."Vaccination - in addition to regular testing with reliable PCR tests - is the best remedy against the Coronavirus," he said.
The City of Vienna wants to reach people where they work or spend their free time - and through cooperation with communities of faith in the city, where they practice their religion.
Mayor Ludwig also expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of the IGGÖ. "In Vienna, the focus is on togetherness, even in challenging times." Vaccination is an act of solidarity and charity where those who are immunized not only protect themselves but also others, the mayor emphasized.
The president of the Islamic faith community, Ümit Vural, also urged his members to accept the offer of vaccination, stating that "Vaccination is a religious duty in Islam, as it serves to prevent harm to oneself and also to others."
In addition to the large vaccination site at the Austria Center, there are now 12 fixed vaccination locations throughout the city, as well as vaccination outlets at the Film Festival on Rathausplatz, two vaccination buses, and a vaccination boat, as well as vaccination centers in shopping malls and at St. Stephen's Cathedral.
In St. Stephen's Cathedral alone, more than 600 people have been vaccinated since the start of the vaccination campaign two weeks ago. In each of these locations, the vaccination is available without registration and free of charge.