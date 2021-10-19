Sponsored Content
Conference on Migration Partnerships in Vienna
The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) is hosting the sixth Vienna Migration Conference (VMC). The conference will allow various stakeholders and high-level officials to discuss partnerships and reassess their strategies for dealing with new migration challenges. Read more about the event.
ICMPD Director-General, Michael Spindelegger: “Events in Afghanistan and COVID-19’s acceleration of pre-existing issues have reignited the conversation about Europe’s approach towards migration and the prospect of another 2015." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Irish Defence Forces [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]
The International Centre for Migration Policy Development's (ICMPD) sixth Vienna Migration Conference (VMC), entitled “Reimagining migration partnerships: Challenges, opportunities, and strategies,” is bringing together high-ranking decision-makers to discuss innovative trends that could change the context of negotiations around migration to Europe. …
