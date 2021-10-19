Conference on Migration Partnerships in Vienna

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) is hosting the sixth Vienna Migration Conference (VMC). The conference will allow various stakeholders and high-level officials to discuss partnerships and reassess their strategies for dealing with new migration challenges. Read more about the event.

ICMPD Director-General, Michael Spindelegger: “Events in Afghanistan and COVID-19’s acceleration of pre-existing issues have reignited the conversation about Europe’s approach towards migration and the prospect of another 2015." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Irish Defence Forces [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development's (ICMPD) sixth Vienna Migration Conference (VMC), entitled “Reimagining migration partnerships: Challenges, opportunities, and strategies,” is bringing together high-ranking decision-makers to discuss innovative trends that could change the context of negotiations around migration to Europe. …

