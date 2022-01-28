Sponsored Content
City of Vienna to Provide 120,000 Euros to Migrant Organizations in 2022
The City of Vienna has decided to provide 120,000 euros in funding for migrant organizations and associations to help offset the financial stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read about the funding for projects in 2022 and examples of important integration projects from 2021.
Deputy Mayor of Vienna Christoph Wiederkehr: "Existing inequalities in access to healthcare, the labor market and the education system must not be allowed to worsen." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / L'Arnq [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
The City of Vienna funds a large number of integration projects every year, and in 2022, the focus is on supporting migrant self-organizations.
With a total of € 120,000, migrant associations and organizations are to be strengthened after they have come under financial pressure due to the Corona pandemic.…
