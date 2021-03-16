City of Vienna Offers "Summer City Camps" for Children and Teenagers
The City of Vienna will host childcare services during the summer vacation in the form of the "Summer City Camps". 20,000 children and teenagers can be accommodated at 31 locations. The offer includes excursions into nature, cultural experiences, workshops, sporting activities and learning support. Registration starts April 7, 2021.
This year, the City of Vienna is once again offering a varied range of childcare services for Vienna's children and young people during the summer vacations in the form of the "Summer City Camps".
A total of around 20,000 spots are available for booking at a total of 31 locations, and registration opens on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
There will be special program focuses for children and young people, as well as for children with disabilities.
A special focus this year is on learning support, as Vice Mayor and Education City Councilor Christoph Wiederkehr explains.
"The Covid-19 crisis has pushed children, young people but also parents to their limits. After a year marked by home schooling, few opportunities for exercise and the restriction of social contacts, it is all the more important to ensure that there is enough childcare on offer during the time off school, which is not only inexpensive and varied, but above all fun. The offer ranges from excursions into nature, cultural experiences and workshops to numerous sports activities."
With regard to the learning support during the camps, he adds:
"This year, the focus will also be on targeted learning support for children and young people in German, Mathematics and English. With a mix of games, fun and learning, we make sure that children and young people can enjoy their vacations and at the same time get the chance for a good start into the new school year," says Wiederkehr.
The Summer City Camps, which will take place from July 5 to September 3, 2021, are supported and accompanied by professional partner organizations in Vienna.
The offer applies to all school-age children and adolescents who live in Vienna and who are not already being cared for at campus locations or in after-school care during the summer.
The cost of the children's program is EUR 50 per child, including lunch, per week. For the second and third sibling, EUR 25 each. From the fourth child on, participation is free.
Learning support for teenagers is free of charge.
The program will take place in compliance with the current Covid-19 hygiene regulations.
Registration (starting April 7, 2021), and more information can be found on www.summercitycamp.at.