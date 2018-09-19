Christian Kern to Run as Top Candidate for EU Election and to Resign as Party Chairman

Kern announced that he intends to move to Brussels and become the leading candidate of the SPÖ in the EU elections on 26 May. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / SPÖ Presse und Kommunikation [CC BY-SA 2.0]

Kern announced that he intends to move to Brussels and become the leading candidate of the SPÖ in the EU elections on 26 May 2019.

Whether he would also be available for the European Social Democrats as front man, he left open for the time being.

At the latest after the EU elections, Kern wants to hand over the party chairmanship, he said in a brief…