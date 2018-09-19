Sponsored
Christian Kern to Run as Top Candidate for EU Election and to Resign as Party Chairman

Published: September 19, 2018; 09:38 · (Vindobona)

After initial rumours about a stepping down from politics, Christian Kern (SPÖ) announced in the evening that he plans to give up his party chairmanship and instead intends to run in the European Parliament elections as the leading candidate of the SPÖ. "He leaves as party leader, but remains loyal to politics."

Kern announced that he intends to move to Brussels and become the leading candidate of the SPÖ in the EU elections on 26 May. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / SPÖ Presse und Kommunikation [CC BY-SA 2.0]

Kern announced that he intends to move to Brussels and become the leading candidate of the SPÖ in the EU elections on 26 May 2019.

Whether he would also be available for the European Social Democrats as front man, he left open for the time being.

At the latest after the EU elections, Kern wants to hand over the party chairmanship, he said in a brief…

