Christian Kern: After All, Departure from Politics

Christian Kern declared his decision to withdraw completely from politics / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / SPÖ Presse und Kommunikation [CC BY-SA 2.0]

Christian Kern declared his decision to withdraw completely from politics on Saturday at noon.

At a press conference Kern announced that he did not want to run as a top candidate in the upcoming EU elections after all. Kern once again stressed the importance of the European elections for the future of Europe.

The former Chancellor did not want to comment on speculations as to who could now become the SPÖ's top candidate for the EU elections on 26 May 2019 instead of him.

Kern justified his withdrawal with the fact that even after the announced change to EU politics he could not escape the domestic political debate and that the discussion about his person had overshadowed the start of the new party leadership.

He would therefore offer all functions with the party conference postponed until 24 November.