Austria's Most Significant Opposition Politician About to Resign
Published: September 18, 2018; 15:02 · (Vindobona)
According to the daily newspaper "Die Presse", SPÖ boss Christian Kern is about to resign and will announce his resignation later tonight.
Former Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern about to resign / Picture: © ÖBB-Holding AG / Sabine Hauswirth
This evening, the former chancellor will gather all state party leaders around him, having already discussed his withdrawal with them in advance. The only topic of the meeting will be the announcement of his departure from politics.
When he moved into the Federal Chancellery in May 2016, Christian Kern said that he would like to serve as a politician for 10 years.
